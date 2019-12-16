Lovettsville Postal Worker Charged with Stealing Packages

The U.S. postal worker who was shot by a special agent with the Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General in the parking lot outside the Lovettsville Post Office on Dec. 4 has been charged with felony embezzlement.

Postal investigators filed the charge Dec. 6. Nelson Clark Jr. is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 6 on his request to have an attorney appointed to represent him. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27. Clark is alleged to have stolen packages valued at more than $500.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. In that case, Clark, 32, of Martinsburg, WV, is accused of crashing his car into that of the postal agent who confronted him. The agent shot Clark in the arm. Clark was treated and released at an area hospital.

Clark has been released on bond pending the preliminary hearing.