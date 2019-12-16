Teen Injured When Tree Fell on SUV Dies

The 12-year-old girl who was cricially injured when atree fell on her family’s SUV on Purcellville Road last monthhas died.

Lindsey Jane Carmello had been in a medically induced coma since the Nov. 22 accident that also injured her father. He was treated and released from the hospital. She sustained a traumatic brain injury.

In a Dec. 11 posting on a Go Fund Me page established to help the family through the tragedy, her mother, MaryAnn Carmello, wrote, “This is the most difficult announcement that we have to make, Lindsey Jane Carmello, the most precious, sweetest, kindest little girl a Father, Mother, and Brother could ever have, went home to be with the Lord Jesus last night at 8:00 pm.”

She described her daughter as someone who enjoyed her friends and classmates and activities at school and church.

“We have many beautiful memories of Lindsey at Lovettsville Elementary, Harmony Middle School, dance classes and recitals, band concerts playing the clarinet, learning German, vacations at Outer Banks, Virginia Beach and of course Disney World. She was baptized at Christian Fellowship Church in Ashburn, Virginia and is a member of Cornerstone Chapel, Leesburg, Virginia,” she wrote. “She will always be our little flower, little butterfly, and our sweet little bunny rabbit, because she would walk around the house on her tippy toes.”

A memorial service is planned from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at Cornerstoen Chapel in Leesburg. The family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Loudoun County or to Loudoun County Animal Services

As of Monday, the Go Fund Me page to support the family and help pay medical bills had raised more than $48,000 in donations.