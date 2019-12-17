Construction Begins on 2 Long Planned Projects

County supervisors, with only weeks to go in their term, have broken ground on two longstanding projects.

On Dec. 12, they held a ceremonial groundbreaking on the final phase of the Riverside Parkway extension, which will provide another alternative to Rt. 7 and the Dulles Greenway in parts of Loudoun. The project has been built in phases, with the last section connecting Silvery Blue Terrace to Loudoun County Parkway at George Washington Boulevard. It will be a four-lane divided road.

When that section is complete, Riverside Parkway will connect from Loudoun County Parkway to River Creek Parkway, where it turns into Fort Evans Road and connects to the Leesburg Bypass, serving as a parallel road on the north side of Rt. 7. The work also includes the installation of a new Loudoun Water main and the replacement of the temporary traffic signal at Loudoun County Parkway and George Washington Boulevard with a permanent light.

The day after breaking ground on Riverside, supervisors were back at another ceremony to mark the long-delayed start of construction on a sidewalk along Ashburn Road.

The project is meant to improve pedestrian access and safety in Old Ashburn by building 1,100 feet of sidewalk on the east side of Ashburn Road between Partlow Road and the W&OD Trail.

Supervisors have been working for years to bring the project to fruition. The project will also be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and add drainage and signage improvements.

Construction of the final segment of Riverside Parkway is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021. It is a $23.34 million project. More information, including a link to sign up for updates on the project, can be found atloudoun.gov/riversideparkway. The $1.128 million Ashburn Road sidewalk project is expected to wrap up next summer.

