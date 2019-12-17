Homebuilder Abandons Westpark Development Plans

It’s back to the drawing board for the owner of the former Westpark Golf Club property.

Lennar Homes, the contract purchaser on the property, has decided not to go forward with the purchase following last week’s Leesburg Town Council vote to deny its rezoning application.

John Foote, the attorney from Walsh Colucci representing the applicant, confirmed those plans today. He said he was unsure what the next steps were for Dittmar Company, the owner of the property. A message left with a Dittmar representative was not immediately returned.

“What’s going to happen there is going to be up to Dittmar not to us. Lennar is done,” Foote said.

The council on Dec. 10 voted 5-2 to deny a rezoning of the property, which sought approval for 96 townhomes on a portion of the property. The application also envisioned giving the town of the remaining 129 acres of the property, which could have been kept as open space or perhaps made into a park.

The property, which operated as a golf course for more than 50 years prior to its closure this fall, went on the market in the summer of 2017. Surrounding neighbors largely opposed plans for residential development on the property.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com