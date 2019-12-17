Middleburg Council Donates $50K to Charter School

The Middleburg Town Council voted unanimously to donate $50,000 to the Community Charter School to support its goal of raising $200,000 by Dec. 31.

The school launched a 2019 Challenge Grant Campaign after an anonymous donation offered to match all funds raised up to $200,000 by the end of 2019. Donations may still qualify for the match if they are fulfilled over a period of up to three years. If the school does not expend the town’s full $50,000 donation in three years, the money will be returned to the town. Aside from the town’s donation, the school has raised a little more than $6,000 on its Go Fund Me page.

Donations will help cover the school’s academic goals and ongoing expenses. Those include $10,000 in repairs to four classrooms that need leveled floors; $20,000 to fix floors in the hallways and cafeteria; $50,000 to renovate each classroom; $25,000 to update the bathrooms; and $10,000 to provide a music room.

To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/mccs2019.