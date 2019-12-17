Purcellville Could Delay New Utility Rate Structure to 2021

The Town of Purcellville could be close to adopting a new utility rate structure, but it most likely won’t be implemented until 2021.

For a fifth time, the Town Council last week discussed a proposal by Stantec, the town’s utility rate consultant, to implement a four-tier water rate structure to replace the existing 17 tiers. That structure would apply in different ways to single-family residential and non-single-family customers and could see water and sewer rates increaseby a fixed amount every year through the next decade. But Town Manager David Mekarski said those increases most likely won’t be implemented until Fiscal Year 2022 begins on July 1, 2021 because the town needs another year to inform residents. He said in the meantime, the town would probably increase utility rates by 4 percent in the next fiscal year.

Over the past few months, Stantec has compiled three utility rate structure options for the town to consider—one that would increase water rates by 27 percent and sewer rates by 36 percent in the next fiscal year, followed by 4-percent increases in both for the remainder of the decade; another that would increase water rates by 15 percent and sewer rates by 20 percent in the next two fiscal years, followed by 4-percent increases in both for the remainder of the decade; and a final fixed-rate option, which the council has favored the most, that would increase water rates by 7.5 percent and sewer rates by 9.25 percent each year through the decade.

While the town staff set a council vote Dec. 10 to approve the fixed-rate increase structure, council members were confused as to why Stantec had yet to recommend rates to go along with those percent increases.

“I thought we hired Stantec to come and give us a complete package,” saidMayor KwasiFraser. “I don’t understand the decoupling.”

Mekarski said a council vote on the structure would have provided the town staff with the ability to better shape the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

“We can’t set the rate sufficiency analysis unless we set the methodology,” he said, noting that the vote would not have given the town the immediate go-ahead to implement new rates, but would have merely set a structure to follow when doing so. “The customers are not going to be impacted whatsoever because what we’re using this for is internal planning development.”

Following Councilman Joel Grewe’s motion to adopt the rate structure, Vice Mayor Tip Stinnette suggested the council not take the vote so that Mekarski could “go do what [he’s] supposed to go do as town manager.” Grewe withdrew the motion.

The Town Council is expected to discuss the utility rate structure at a future meeting. Its next meeting is Jan. 14.

If the council votes to approve the fixed-rate increase option, utility bills for average single-family users, or those who use 8,000 gallons of water per billing cycle, would go up by $1.75, to $219.32 in the first fiscal year of adoption. If implemented in the next fiscal year, those users’ utility bills would more than double to $461.76 by Fiscal Year 2029.

Meanwhile, average non-single-family customers with 1.5-inch meters would spend $475 less on their bi-monthly bills in the next fiscal year, while average non-single-family users with 2-inch meters would pay $7,498 less and average non-single-family users with 3-inch meters would pay $8,094 less.

The discussion surrounding a new utility rate structure follows a few years of declining utility funds.

In the last fiscal year, the town’s water fund shrunk by 39 percent and the sewer fund shrunk by 16 percent—declines attributable in part to the town’s responsibility fornearly $31 million of sewer debt and $21 million worth of water projects.

Additionally, Stantec found a deficit in the amount the town spends to provide water to single-family customers. While 73 percent of the town’s annual water output goes toward those users, they’re paying 86 percent less for water than the $17.99 it costs the town to provide it.

