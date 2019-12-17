Red Kettle Bell Ringers Still Needed

As of last week, the Loudoun Salvation Army reported that donations to the Red Kettle campaign are running ahead of last year, but a shortage of bell ringers may cause the organization to fall short of its $112,000 goal.

With one week remaining in the campaign, $79,000 has been donated.

“These donations are important,” said Captain Pradeep Ramaji. “People’s donations help struggling people pay their bills. Food, rent, utilities, and so forth. We don’t want to turn people away for lack of money.”

“We’re asking people to share just two hours to ring the bells. They’d be helping people by helping us. And eliminating worry for all concerned,” Advisory Board Chairman John Broglio said.

Bell Ringing ends Dec. 24. Those wishing to help may sign up using SignUpGenius at the bottom of our Salvation Army’s Home Page: virginiasalvationarmy.org/loudouncountycorps.