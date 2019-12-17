South Riding Man Reported Missing

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing South Riding man.

According to the report, Jonathan M. Heredia last spoke with his family on Nov. 6 and was reported missing earlier this month. He has connections to Warrenton and is believed to have recently been in the Hyattsville, MD, area.

Heredia is 33-years-old and is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes

Anyone with any information regarding hiswhereabouts is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021.