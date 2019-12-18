Contract Awarded for Monroe Demolition

The School Board on Tuesday approved the award of a $279,548 contract to Culpeper-based Demolition Services, Inc, to raze the C.S. Monroe Technology School in Leesburg.

The vo-tech programs were moved to the Academies of Loudoun campus last year. The property is being redeveloped to house the North Star School, which will become the new home of Loudoun County Public Schools’ Alternative Education Program current housed at Douglass School.

The proposal by Demolition Services was the lowest of five bids received for the project.