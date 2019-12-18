Loudoun School Board Approves Tuition Hikes

The School Board on Tuesday adopted new tuition rates for out-of-county and out-of-state students wishing to attend public schools in Loudoun.

The in-state rate increased 8.8 percent, to $10,960 per year. The out-of-state rate increased 9.9 percent to $15,998.

The formula used to set the rates is determined by Virginia Code. The rate charged for in-state students includes only the county’s share of funding, and the one for out-of-state students includes funding from all sources—federal, state, local and sales tax receipts.