Lovettsville Extends Deadline for Town Office Proposals

The Town of Lovettsville has extended the deadline for firms interested in building a new town office.

Town Manager Rob Ritter said the Dec. 12 deadline was extended to 2 p.m. on Dec. 30 because several firms that showed interest in responding to a request for proposals issued Nov. 13 asked for more time to do so. Ritter said the town is expecting to receive a fair number of responses by the end of the month. “We think we’ll get quite a few,” he said.

Once those come in, the Town Council will discuss the responses at its Jan. 9 meeting. The town staff and council will then narrow their selections and invite the top-considered firms for an interview to elaborate on their proposals.

The firms will be evaluated based on their approach to the design-build project, qualifications, noted ability to meet deadlines and keep project costs down, and on their proposed project cost.

Ritter said the town staff is hoping to make a selection and get design work on the new 2,125-square-foot office, which will connect with the existing 950-square-foot office, underway by spring.

While Ritter’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan lists the required funding as $860,000, that amount could change based on how much the firms propose to charge.

The new town office is expected to provide for about double the office, meeting room, lobby and council chamber space and eliminate the need for the trailer office located behind the town building.

