Northam Proposes $1.2B K-12 Funding Boost

Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday unveiled a proposed biennial budget that envisions one of the largest new investments in K-12 education, totaling $1.2 billion.

According to the announcement, the budget proposal included the single-largest increase for at-risk schools in Virginia history, raises teacher salaries 3 percent, funds more school counselors and new staff supports for English language learners, and makes significant new flexible funds available for local divisions.

“Students deserve quality public schools, no matter where they live,”Northam stated. “This budget provides extra funding to help close the achievement gap in high-need schools, especially in urban and rural Virginia. Every child should have access to a world-class education, and this budget advances that commitment.”

Northam said the funding increases would be aimed at closing achievement gaps experience by students of color, economically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities; providing more support for economically disadvantaged students that make up 40 percent of Virginia’s public pre-K-12 enrollment and for the 13 percent who are learning English; and improve teacher recruitment and retention, including $145 million to provide 3 percent raises for teachers in the second year of the biennium.

Loudoun Superintendent Eric Williams said the budget appears to support many of the local school division’s top priorities.

“While I won’t comment on the direct impact on Loudoun County Public Schools without more details about the Governor’s proposed budget, we appreciate Governor Northam’s emphasis and attention on continuous improvement in education in the Commonwealth,” he said. “The proposed budget appears to support many of the areas of investment that LCPS has prioritized through our programs and strategic actions, including a compensation program for teachers that encourages the best educators to choose to work in Loudoun, implementing equitable practices that impact student well-being and academic outcomes, an emphasis on support for English learners and students with unique learning needs, and social-emotional learning and the wellbeing of the whole student. We look forward to learning more about how this proposed budget may support LCPS’ efforts to empower all students to make meaningful contributions to the world.”