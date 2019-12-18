Registration Deadline Looms for 2020 Step Up Competition

Students have until Saturday, Dec. 21 to register for next year’s Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition.

Held annually since 2010, the program is organized by Loudoun Youth Inc. in partnership with Loudoun County Parks, Recreation & Community Services.

As individuals or as members of a team, students create and implement plans to address issues and improve our community. Once registered, students work on their chosen projects with teammates, parents, teachers and school counselors in preparation for the March 16 competition, when judges will select 10 teams to advance to a final round of judging to take place March 24 at Telos Corporation in Ashburn.

The competition is supported by Loudoun County Public Schools and sponsored by the YouthQuest Foundation.

For more details and to register, go to loudounyouth.org.