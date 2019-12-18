Rule Change Eliminates Hillsboro ‘Field Trips’

Students at the Hillsboro Charter Academy will no longer have to get parental permission for a “walking field trip” when attending classes in the Old Stone School building nearby.

The School Board on Tuesday approved an amendment to the charter agreement that specifically allows academy administrators to conduct classes in the space the school rents there.

The change was requested by Hillsboro Charter Academy Chairwoman Gwen Wilf, who said the school had been using the rented space previously but required special parental consent because students technically were leaving the school campus and entering property owned by the Town of Hillsboro.