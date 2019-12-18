Sterling Biotech Firm Expands with New DNA Lab

A growing biotech company in Sterling is excited about the potential of its newest expansion.

That addition is a DNA testing laboratory, which Aperiomics CEO Dr. Crystal Icenhour is confident can help solve mysteries for a growing patient base.

Aperiomics is a three-year-old company, formerly incubated at George Washington University’s Ashburn campus. Its five-member founding group consisted of three professors, including one from George Washington, who is the chair of computational biology, along with Icenhour and another current company employee. For Icenhour, who has a medical research background, Aperiomics marked the second time in her career that she was brought in to help academics launch a company.

Though small in size, the addition of the lab has limitless possibilities for the company. Its client base consists of patients and doctors trying to find answers to patient symptoms that seem to have no explanation.

“A lot of [patients] are sick for a long time and can’t figure out why,” Icenhour said. “A lot of times we’re able to solve that mystery for them.”

She points to one case where a patient was diagnosed with Lyme disease, but through DNA testing for infectious diseases, it was found that tuberculosis was the root of the illness.

Dr. Crystal Icenhour

“That’s the value we bring,” she said. “We identify everything in a [DNA] sample we receive so the doctor has the best information available.”

“Seventy-five percent of infections are never actually identified,” Icenhour said. “That standard has led us down a path where we have multi-drug resistant antibiotics and we’re disrupting the normal flora of the body. There are new studies suggesting that autism can be tied to that disruption. We’re on the front edge of helping the doctors and researchers understand a whole new world we know exists.”

Aperiomics can test DNA from 11 different types of samples, including saliva, urine, fecal, and spinal cell fluid.

With the new on-site DNA lab, the company will be able to handle the most urgent of cases, while still working with vendors to process other samples. Icenhour said Aperiomics currently processes 30 samples per week, with each sample taking two weeks to go through the lab and three levels of quality checks before a report is released back to the provider. Many patients do two samples. The company has a worldwide reach and has done testing for samples from 20 countries, but with its origins in Loudoun, casts the widest net in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Aperiomics works directly with health care providers and will also work with patients, but a health care provider needs to sign off on the testing.

Icenhour said she is hoping to make the DNA testing more available to the public, but acknowledges the process is not cheap. She said processing just one sample costs the company $600, and many insurance companies still do not cover DNA testing of any kind.

DNA testing is a personal cause close to her heart. Icenhour recalls seeing her grandmother labelled a hypochondriac by doctors when no one could diagnose what was causing her chronic pain. It even affected the way her family treated her, she recalled.

“I’m honoring her memory by helping people who are marginalized,” she said.

The company is quickly finding itself a leader in the nascent biotech community in Loudoun County, with Icenhour even advising the county government staff on the needs of the industry. This fall, Aperiomics was the recipient of a $75,000 incentive grant from the county to grow its DNA lab.

Its location in Loudoun County is convenient for many reasons, not the least of which is the company’s considerably sized data footprint. Aperiomics’ database currently includes almost 40,000 microorganisms, and Icenhour noted that data for a single patient, once all testing is complete, can take up one terrabyte.

Her goal for 2020 is to continue talks with insurance companies to open up coverage for DNA testing, along with a massive patient education campaign to make more people aware of the technology.

“What we’re doing is so big and it’s worth the uphill battle to get it to more widespread usage,” Icenhour said. DNA testing, “should be the first pass when someone comes in and has something that’s not clear. We’d like to triple our testing volume next year.”

The interest from the public already is strong, with the company receiving 50 inbound calls a day from doctors or patients wanting to know more about DNA testing.

With continued growth anticipated, Icenhour recognizes that the company will continue to need to work with vendors to process some of the DNA samples. They also are looking to market their software as a service to ensure others are running the same protocols.

She points to a sign in the company meeting room—“Do what’s right, not what is easy”— as a mantra of sorts for the company.

“It’s hard what we do, and a lot of times people are very skeptical,” she said. “But we push through those obstacles and objections every single day because it’s worth it.”



