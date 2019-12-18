Toys for Tots Volunteers Complete $10K Last-Minute Shopping Spree

Toys for Tots volunteers rolled through the aisles of the Walmart Supercenter in Leesburg on Tuesday night to purchase gifts to supplement donations it had already received in hopes of meeting the community’s Christmas wishes this season.

Loudoun County Coordinator Frank Holtz said the team came prepared to spend $10,000 in an effort to will in the gaps needed for specific age groups that remain after weeks of collecting unwrapped from area residents and businesses. Last year, the foundation distributed 28,109 toys to 6,834 Loudoun children with help from 304 volunteers.

Loudoun County Toys for Tots Coordinator Frank Holtz shops in Leesburg’s Walmart Supercenter for last minute gifts.