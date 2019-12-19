Curling Culture Catching on in Loudoun

Loudoun is home to a passionate youth hockey community and enthusiastically embraced the Washington Capitals during their successful run to the Stanley Cup, but another winter sport is beginning to compete for ice time.

Curling in Loudoun is a niche culture that is seeing more and more residents sliding into competition every weekend. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, novice and ace curlers alike take to the ice at the Ion International Training Center in Leesburg, where five curling sheets provide space for practice and competitions. Ion’s curling program is one of a few in the region and has begun attracting veterans from the 58-year-old Potomac Curling Club in Laurel, MD. But newbies are welcome as well.

Ion Curling Director Eric Johnson said the majority of the people he instructs have never touched a curling stone—a $500, 42-pound granite rock—let alone attempted to slide one across a nearly half-football-field-length sheet of ice or use a broom to guide it toward a bullseye-shaped target called the house.

First, a Social Sport

Unlike most sports, curlingis first and foremost a social sport that emphasizes community before competitiveness. It traces its roots tofrozen ponds in Scotland during the 16th century and has been an Olympic sport since the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano.

Adam Kapp, the president of the Potomac Curling Club, said hospitality is different to curling than it is to other competitive sports, noting that teams always shake hands before and after each match and games are typically policed via the honor system.

“The social aspect of curling is paramount,” he said. “Really throughout, it is really about maintaining that atmosphere on the ice and off the ice.”

Jen Martinelli, the secretary of the Maryland club, said that type of sportsmanship is referred to as the “spirit of curling.”

Martinelli said curling is also a huge draw to the DC area’s thousands of engineers who want to use their strategic skills outside of work. She said that while many players are attracted to curling for the sport, they stay for the people.

“It is the most accepting, loving, nurturing group of people I have ever met,” she said. “You can’t get it in just one day.”

Curling also resembles bowling with that type of social interaction. At Ion, curlers are allowed to bring drinks from the bar into the arena, just not onto the ice. They can do that as long as they don’t imitate what a Canadian team did at the2018 Red Deer Curling Classic—get removed from the tournamentbecause of its players’ drunken behavior.

Johnson said Ion brings in up to 20 curlers on Friday nights, up to 10 on Saturday nights and some on Sundays. Johnson said he’s working to boost attendance by hosting theme nights and curling leagues.

First-time curler Scott Smedile slides toward the hog line as he throws a 42-pound granite curling rock down the ice at Ion International Training Center in Leesburg. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

A Game for all Generations

Aside from the social scene that curling embodies, the sport is also a tough one to learn—one that requires a good deal of balance, especially since it’s played on ice.

Gameplay traditionally incorporates four players per team, with each throwing a rock twice per end, or round. There are typically 10 ends in a game. The goal is to get as many rocks as close to the button, or the center point of the house, as possible.

Balance comes into play when curlers throw stones across the ice—by pushing off the hack, which is a rubber block, gliding forward on one foot atop a shoe-shaped piece of plastic and releasing the stone before reaching a point called the hog line.

Johnson said that’s one of the most difficult parts of the sport, noting that everybody falls. He said a background in skateboarding or snowboarding helps, though. “It’s awkward, it takes a lot of balance,” he said.

Kapp compared the flexibility, balance and mentality required in curling to that required in yoga.

Although the sport might seem a bit lowkey compared with contact and high-energy sports like hockey or basketball, curling can be dangerous in unexpected ways.

Ion International Training Center Curling Director Eric Johnson teaches first-time curlers Scott and Kit Smedile the ins and outs of the sport during a Saturday night Learn2Curl session. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Johnson said curlers not paying attention on the other end of the ice can get hit by a rock, fall over and hit their heads or break their wrists. Injuries are also possible if the player throwing the rock slips while pushing off the hack or while releasing the rock.

But that doesn’t typically dissuade people from curling. In fact, Kapp said he’s seen curlers ranging in age from 6 to 80 years old. He added that older people can curl using sticks, like they would in shuffleboard, and that there are wheelchair curling leagues. He said he’s also seen women curl while pregnant, or at least in the earlier stages of their pregnancies.

Loudoun’s Curling Locations

Currently, Ion is the only place in Loudoun where people can find curling. When asked why the Ashburn Ice House doesn’t offer the sport, General Manager Rob Lorenzen said he’s simply unable to do so because his two ice rinks are constantly booked for hockey games, figure skating, free skating and many other events. “We’re fortunate the demand has been strong,” he said.

Lorenzen said the setup for curling can also be time consuming. He referenced a similar venture he tried five years ago in which he hosted speed skating. That didn’t last because the ice required a good amount of special treatment to prepare for speed skating and because, like curling, there wasn’t as much participation as there is with ice hockey.

Johnson said it takes about a half hour using specialized ice maintenance techniques to prepare Ion’s rink for curling gameplay. Those include pre-chilling the rocks on the ice; going over the entire rink with a Zamboni twice; melting and freezing in the hacks; pebbling the ice with a Ghost Busters-looking backpack that sprays droplets of water onto the ice to create an orange peel-like texture that allows the rocks to slide better toward the house; nipping the ice, or cutting off the top layer; and sweeping the ice to get rid of any debris.

Ion International Training Center Curling Director Eric Johnson and Manager Nick Aiken prepare the ice for a night of curling by measuring the location of the hack in relation to the button. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Setup is also expensive, with curling rocks often costing tens of thousands of dollars to supply. Martinelli said the Potomac Curling Club recently spent $36,000 on four sets of rocks, or 64 of them—coming out to be $562.50 a piece.

Curling Clubs Look to Cooperate

Aside from Johnson working to add theme-nights and leagues at Ion, Kapp said the Potomac Curling Club is also looking to help Ion grow its curling program by offering Potomac’s decades of curling knowledge as a go-to resource. In general, the curlers in both programs want to grow the sport by encouraging more people to stop in to see if they have what it takes to compete in the sport’s highly relaxed, although chilly, social environment.

And with the BeijingWinter Olympic Games just 14 months away and the Milano Cortina 2026 Games on the horizon, a new member of the men’s or women’s U.S. Olympic Curling Team could be training in Loudoun.

“I think we all have the goal of growing the sport of curling and certainly we would love to grow it more in the region,” Kapp said.

