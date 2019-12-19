Inova Handed Keys to Long-Planned Patient Tower

In four months, Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne will open its new, seven-floor patient tower—a tower the hospital staff now has the keys to.

DPR Construction Project Executive Kimberly Shumaker Thursday morning handed the ceremonial key to the $300 million, 382,000-square-foot patient tower, which will be complete and ready for patients to move in on April 25, to Inova Loudoun Hospital President Deborah Addo. A project that began in September 2017, the tower has taken more than 1 million man hours from construction crews to get to the point where it now stands, according to Shumaker.

With more than 100 DPR construction workers looking on, Addo said that while Shumaker and her crew were proud of the project looking back, the Inova Loudoun Hospital staff is proud of the project looking forward, toward the official opening in April and onward to the next 100 years. “This doesn’t go unnoticed—you did a fabulous job,” Addo told Shumaker and her construction team.

The tower, which Addo said was built with quality and safety in mind, will feature 228 patient beds. It will accompany five other high-rise buildings in Lansdowne—the nine-story Lansdowne Resort building and the four 11-story residential buildings at the Lansdowne Woods senior living community.

Inova Loudoun Hospital’s new, seven-story, $300 million patient tower in Lansdowne will open for patients on April 25. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

The new north entrance to the Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne will soon see patients entering into the lobby of a seven-story, 382,000-square-foot patient tower. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]