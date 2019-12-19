Joyce Ann Smith, 74, ofMiddleburg, departed this life on Dec. 8, 2019, at Prince William Medical Center, Manassas.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Raymond L. Murray (Tracy) of Reston, VA, Curtis L. Murray (Patty) of Middleburg, VA and Angela R. Porter of Chantilly, VA; eighteen grandchildren, Tasha, Arkia, Raymone, Isiah, Jontay, Tara,

Sheena, Gregory, Briana, Re’Sean, Erik, Jordan, Javon, Ayanna, Kimberly, Antoinette,

Curtis, Jr. and Austin; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service: 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 304 East Marshall Street in Middleburg

Interment will be private.

[Lyles Funeral Service]