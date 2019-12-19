Leesburg Music Teacher Selected to Receive Free Roof

For the 18th year, DryHome Roofing and Siding is delivering a special holiday present by offering to provide a free roof to an area homeowner in need.

This year, Mia Fleming, a Leesburg resident and piano teacher, was selected based on a nomination submitted by her friend, Kristi Baeseman. According to the company, Fleming suffers from several health issues, is legally blind and struggles to earn enough to maintain her aging home but still helps others experience the joy of music.

“Mia shares her talents with so many people despite the difficulties she faces every day.That’s why we are so pleased to be able to share a new roof for her townhouse.We hope that the roof brings her joy and comfort for years to come,” stated DryHome President Steve Gotschi in the announcement.

“Despite her numerous severe and debilitating disabilities, she is very resilient, hardworking, and willing to give to others,” Baeseman wrote. “Mia has been legally blind for the vast majority of her 52 years. … She is a homeowner whose main source of income comes from teaching piano lessons at Ida Lee Park. She often graces congregations, nursing home residents, and community members with her angelic, operatic, soprano voice whether it is for church, holidays, or benefits for local charities. Mia doesn’t expect a handout from anyone, but she would definitely appreciate help with the maintenance of her aging town home. … Mia has not had many good fortunes in life, but you would never know it from her uplifting spirits.”

James Horne, a Vietnam veteran and Sterling resident, won last year’s free roof after being nominated by his caregiver. Over the years, DryHome has awarded roofs to people and nonprofits across the region with a variety of needs, including a Stafford mother of three who lost her husband; a Vienna mother who was struggling following a difficult divorce; a Leesburg widow and mother of two young children;Cornerstones; an advocate for the homeless;Doorways for Women and Families’ Safehouse; a Loudoun school bus driver;Good Shepherd Alliance; Falls Church Cub Scout House; and Gabriel Homes.

