Letter: Doug Kushin, Ashburn

Editor: I’m writing to share my personal and my neighborhood’s collective viewpoints on the proposed “revitalization” of the Village at Belmont Greene Commercial Center (ZMAP-2019-0008 Belmont Greene Revitalization).

As a member of the Belmont Greene Advisory Committee on the Commercial Development Property, I was one of seven HOA members designated by our HOA to investigate the proposal and attempt to work with the developer, ATAPCO, to achieve a mutually beneficial solution for the developer and the community. As such, I met with the developer, the HOA Board, and the community on several occasions. From the beginning, the community expressed many concerns with the initial and revised proposals. Unfortunately, the current proposal to redevelop the Village Center at Belmont Greene into over 200 residential units does not address the overwhelming feedback of the community and has many potential unaddressed consequences.

The committee took a survey of our neighborhood:

•83% of residents would like to see the area developed as exclusively commercial or a mixed-use area with more commercial and a small residential component;

•Approximately 75% of residents would like to see 50 or fewer new residential units, only 1.5% said they would be comfortable with the current proposal of more than 200 new residential units; and

•If Loudoun County approves ATAPCO Properties’ request to rezone a portion of the existing commercial area for residential development, most residents would prefer the plan include only single-family units or townhomes.

Despite sharing these results, and the primary concern that the density being proposed is too high with negative downstream impacts on the schools, traffic, safety, community amenities, and maintenance, ATAPCO refused to address our repeated requests for significantly reduced density. Instead, they have submitted an unprecedented proposal that asked for numerous special exemptions to standard maximum building height, minimum back yard length, as well as the minimum distance from Belmont Ridge Road and Portsmouth Boulevard requirements.

So, while I oppose this plan, I also represent the 258 members ofourUnited For Belmont Greene Facebook groupas well as the 127+ residents who have signed a petition opposing the proposal because the design plan significantly increases housing density adjacent to our existing community, adversely affects traffic flow within and around the existing roads and will overcrowd our schools.

As a father of three young daughters, I specifically chose this neighborhood for its schools and I know for a fact that Belmont Station Elementary’s base capacity will be exceeded if this is approved. Belmont Station’s capacity is 812 but the current enrollment is already approximately 790 students.

If the developer wants to simply extend the current density, zoning, and architectural style of the Belmont Greene community, I and the community would gladly consider that option.

The Loudoun County Planning Commission must stand up for our community by opposing this rezoning application and/or forcing it to simply be an extension of the existing Belmont Greene community.

Doug Kushin,Ashburn