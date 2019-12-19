Letter: Kacey Young, Purcellville Historical Society

Editor: What makes a place historic rather than just old? To really answer this requires a deep, nuanced dive into a truly broad field of study and work that functions on multiple fronts.

That, however, isn’t what most want to hear because often the subtext of that question is, “is preserving this space worth the cost?”Answering that is a landmine of value judgements that can have virtually everything to do with convenience, building trends and money, and little to do with whether a space is noteworthy.

The question also often conveniently bypasses the obvious: anything historic is old (or aging) and everything old has a story that is always interesting to some and not to others. Thus, the cost of preservation for some willalwaysseem negligible, for others rarely worth the effort.

Our area is notorious for removing by-products of earlier lives. Name your reason, there are many.But in so doing, we simply start again, putting up less-oldspaces that immediately age, become old and need attention and repair.In making convenience and money the arbitrator of whether a space is or isn’t worth preserving, we forget new is temporary, aging and old are the ever-present, upkeep is never cheap but always necessary, and there is no end to the creativity that can pull divergent styles together.

More importantly, we forget we simply waste.We waste already in-use resources, and we waste the opportunity to listen to and to live surrounded by multiple stories.We choose for now tidy over interesting.

When it comes time to alter our landscapes, we shouldn’t destroy what went before but weave the new into the existing.“Preserved” shouldn’t be roped off. It should be lived-in and livable, an ever-present voice in the constantly evolving conversation of a community. It should be layered and varied and unique—like life.

Kacey Young, President, Purcellville Historical Society