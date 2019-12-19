Letter: Michele Darwin, Ashburn

Editor: We have all had conversations with families and friends about Alzheimer’s. How can we not? There are currently almost 6 million American’s living with the disease. It seems like everyone knows someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Unfortunately, those who receive a diagnosis and their caregivers receive a one-way ticket on an arduous journey with little guidance. Care planning with patients and their caregivers is essential to understand what medical interventions, clinical trials, and community support services may be available. Understanding how to access the services results in a higher quality of life and can remove a great deal of stress.

In addition to being a volunteer advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, I am the executive director of the Windward Foundation, a local nonprofit that works with families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, and a daughter who helped care for my father.

In 2017, Medicare began covering care-planning services. However, at this time, less than 1% of healthcare providers take advantage of this resource. We must find ways to robustly market and educate clinicians on this valuable resource they have at their fingertips to help their patients with Alzheimer’s and their families.

Please join me in thanking Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) for co-sponsoring the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act which would help educate medical professionals on dementia care-planning services through Medicare. The progress we all need to see needs support from both sides, and I am personally so thankful for the congresswoman’s bipartisan support.

Michele Darwin, Ashburn