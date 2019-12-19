Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: Shame on Jennifer Wexton.Who, you may ask, is Jennifer Wexton?

Well, she currently represents the citizens of Loudoun County in the U.S. House of Representatives as one of what President Trump describes as the “Do-Nothing Democrats.”

You may not recognize her name because in her first year as our Congresswoman, she has apparently, according to President Trump, done nothing—until just recently.

On Dec. 18, Congresswoman Wexton did join most of her Democrat colleagues in doing what many describe as one of the most shameful, unconstitutional acts in U.S. history by voting to impeach President Trump with no evidence of the “treason, bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors” required by the US Constitution for impeachment.

She and most of her Democrat colleagues cast their vote with zero support from Republicans. Even a few of her enlightened Democrat colleagues recognized the sham and declined to vote along the Democrat Party line for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trumped-up, unfair and unconstitional charges of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.”

Last July, Congresswoman Wexton was quoted as saying, “I believe my constituents sent me to Congress, in part, because of my reputation for being thoughtful and deliberate.”

Deliberate? Perhaps. Thoughful? I don’t think so. It seems she did not have her thinking cap on when she cast this shameful, unconstitutional vote.

Mike Panchura, Sterling