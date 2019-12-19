McNerney: Encouraging Courage

By Neil McNerney, Parenting With Purpose

Courage. We know it when we see it, but we spend very little time thinking how to foster it in our children. It is one of those attributes we want for our child, but we tend to focus on it only when it’s not there.

For instance, it’s easy to point out when our child is afraid to get on a ride, or tell the person behind the counter what they want to eat. We see the fear on their faces and we immediately try to encourage them to face their fear. “Go ahead and tell her what you want to eat,” we might suggest. Then we turn to the person and say: “He’s shy.”

Children’s lives, even teens, are filled with moments of fear. It is then compounded by the pressures we put on them to face those fears. As we reach adulthood, we’ve either learned to face those fears or structured our lives in such a way to reduce those fearful moments. I am, for example, mortified of dancing in public. This fear is a simple one to deal with: I don’t dance in public! Problem solved! As an author and public speaker, I had to face my childhood speech impediment and learn to face the fear of speaking to large groups of people.

The first step to encourage courage is to not make it worse. If you are pulling into the Wendy’s parking lot, and you know your child doesn’t like talking to the employees, don’t force him. If this is an issue for him, I guarantee he is already nervous and expecting you to make him order for himself. Putting him on the spot with no discussion will increase his worried exponentially. Rarely does forcing a child to face a fear turn out well. It usually makes it much, much worse.

Instead, take it slowly. Have a conversation in the car and ask him: “Do you think you’re ready to tell them your order?” He will probably say no, but there is a subtle message within the question. By asking: “Do you think you are ready?” you are implying that at some point he will be ready, just not today.

Being brave and courageous is very different than being fearless. In my opinion, having courage means to be afraid and do the scary thing anyway. It is about facing your fear and not letting it stop you. My suggestion is to look for moments of bravery and point it out. For instance: “I could tell you were a little nervous about getting on the skateboard, but you did it anyway. That must have taken a lot of bravery.” The goal is to point out the brave moment, acknowledge that it must have been difficult, and they did it anyway.

Our children give us many opportunities to point out their bravery. Our goal is to look for them and tell them that we noticed. Look for opportunities such as trying a new musical piece on an instrument, talking to an adult, trying a new sport, speaking in front of the class, going over to a new friend’s house, etc. For some children, anything new can cause anxiety.

Some examples: “That was really brave of you to tell her your food order. Nice job!” “I could tell you were a little scared, but you didn’t let it stop you!” “That took a lot of courage to shake his hand.”

Look for these opportunities every day. Encouraging a desired behavior is much more powerful than scolding an undesired behavior.

It tends not to help to try to decrease their fear by minimizing the issue. Rarely does it help to tell them that it’s no big deal. In fact, it might actually increase their fear because they want to make sure you know how afraid they are. Instead, let them know that you get it. By letting them know you understand how hard it is, it will paradoxically allow them the internal strength to face their fear.

Neil McNerney

Neil McNerney is a licensed professional counselor and author of “Homework – A Parent’s Guide To Helping Out Without Freaking Out!” and “The Don’t Freak Out Guide for Parenting Kids with Asperger’s.” He can be reached at neil@neilmcnerney.com