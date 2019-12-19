Purcellville Continues Efforts to Diversify Workforce

Following an early December concern that the Town of Purcellville’s staff wasn’t diverse enough, the Town Council, along with the town’s federal compliance, have now come into question.

At the Dec. 10 Town Council meeting, Phillip Thompson, the former president of the Loudoun County NAACP, again expressed concern that the town’s 89-person staff, which features a nearly all-white workforce, is not diverse enough. He additionally targeted the racial complexion of the Town Council and accused the town of not complying with federal Equal Employment laws that require it to keep records of its staff makeup.

Thompson said that while he understands at times there might not be as many minorities applying for jobs, the town—which has a residential population that’s a little less than 7 percent black and close to 86 percent white, according to the most recent United States Census Bureau American Community Survey—has not been doing what it should to solicit applications from diverse candidates.

“The goal is to have them at least become more conscious to what they’re going to do,” he said. “They’ve got to figure this out.”

To sort through the concern, Town Manager David Mekarski and Town Attorney Sally Hankins met with Thompson this Tuesday, Dec. 17 to gather ideas from Thompson on how the town staff could up its diversity hiring.

Mekarski said he thought the meeting went “very well.” He said town staffers resolved to advertise job openings with the NAACP and other black organizations and to look into implementing an apprenticeship program to bring in diverse candidates interested in working within the town’s water and wastewater departments.

While Thompson said before the meeting that his expectations were “zero,” noting that he didn’t expect staff to make the task of diversifying its workforce a priority, he said after the meeting that discussions went well and that the town is “not hostile to hiring additional African Americans.”

“It was actually a pretty good meeting,” Thompson said.

Mekarski said Thompson would be in touch with Police Lt. Barry Dufek, the Police Department’s recruiter, to discuss diverse hiring initiatives and that Thompson would also be recommending candidates to the town for various positions, including an interim customer service associate position within the finance department.

Thompson’s initial complaint regarding the town staff’s racial makeup came on Dec. 2, when he emailed Mekarski and the Town Council to request information on the racial makeup of the town’s workforce and on its efforts to diversify.

On Dec. 5, Town Clerk Diana Hays emailed Thompson, writing that the records he requested did not exist under a Virginia law that doesn’t go into effect until July 1, 2020. That law establishes that “the clerk of each governing body or school board shall maintain records indicating the names of elected officials subject to the training requirements [of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act].”

Thompson replied with skepticism, asking whether or not the town complies with the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Are you kidding me? … Did the Town receive some sort of exemption? Does the [U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission] know about this?Do the Citizens of Purcellville? No wonder the Town does not have any Black employees, it seems to be working under pre-1964 employment standards,” he wrote.

Thompson said he feels the town is not in compliance with federal law. He said that although the town’s staffing level is less than 100 employees—the threshold at which point federal law requires jurisdictions to file reports with the EEOC—it is required to keep records of that information.

According to the EEOC website, “every political jurisdiction with 15 or more employees must make and keep records and statistics which would be necessary for the completion of Report EEO-4 … and should be available upon request to representatives of Federal agencies.”

Human Resources Director Sharon Rauch said the town does keep those records.

Rauch said the town has even provided Thompson with data on the town’s staffing makeup. Thompson said that information included notification that there might be three to four minority staffers in town and some who “had identified [as a minority].” “Whatever the heck that is, I don’t know,” he told the council last week.

Thompson also mentioned he’s heard that nepotism exists in the town’s government—a claim Mekarski said he was unsure about.

“I’d like to know where and who,” he said. “I can’t think of anybody related to anybody [within the town staff].”

On Dec. 10, Thompson additionally called out the Town Council, pointing out that there is only one African American on the dais, referencing Mayor Kwasi Fraser.

“We’ve got one African American on it but there’s six white men next to him, not even white females,” he said. “You have to ask, what’s going on with that,” he said.

Councilman Ted Greenly was quick to mention that he is of Latino descent.

Overall, Thompson, who also acts as the president of Diverse Engagement—a company that focuses on diversity and economic development issues in the private and public sectors in Loudoun and across Virginia—said he found the town government’s racial makeup to be “astounding,” considering it’s now 2019, more than five decades since the Civil Rights Movement achieved desegregation in America and, through the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, banned employment discrimination on the basis of race.

Thompson mentioned he’s an attorney and frequently works on employment law cases.

“I wish someone who applied for a job here knocked on my door, who didn’t get a job because I think I’d have a good time litigating that case,” he said. “I hope you don’t get caught in that.”

He noted that while he isn’t going to request the Attorney General’s Office come in to investigate the town, like the office is doing with Loudoun County Public Schoolsfollowing a tip from the Loudoun NAACP that there is low participation of black students in the county school system’s gifted and talented programs, the town staff’s racial makeup is an important issue that should be looked into.

In addition to this week’s meeting, Rauch said her department is poised to ask the Town Council to approve funding in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget to advertise job postings on more diverse websites, like diversity.com.

Mekarski said he’s also already working with Rauch and Hankins on a strategic process to increase diversity within the town staff and plans to introduce that process to the Town Council in the first quarter of 2020.

Although Purcellville is the town that’s now under fire, the councils of Loudoun’s five other western Loudoun towns feature no black members and only 11 women. In all of western Loudoun’s six towns, which encompasses 42 council members, women account for 26 percent of that makeup.

Meanwhile, the Leesburg Town Council includes two women—one of those being the mayor—one black council member and another of Hispanic descent.

When asked why the target was on Purcellville and not other Loudoun towns, Thompson said his focus would soon shift to those six other towns, along with the county. “It’s 2019, it’s time to start moving in different directions,” he said.

