Randall to Lead Regional Transportation Authority

Loudoun County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) has stepped up to lead a regional body that controls hundreds of millions of dollars for transportation projects in Northern Virginia each year.

On Dec. 12, Randall was elected to chair the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. She had been serving as vice chairman, and also chairs the authority’s Governance and Personnel Committee.

The authority’s outgoing chairman, Prince William County Supervisor Marty Nohe, served on the Authority for 11 years. The vote to appoint Randall chairman was held before a ceremony celebrating the service provided by outgoing members Nohe, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sharon Bulova, outgoing state Sen. Richard H. Black (R-13), and Speaker of the House of Delegates appointees J. Randall Minchew and outgoing Del. Timothy Hugo (R-40).

“I am humbled my colleagues on the Authority selected me as the next chairman, a responsibility I will not take lightly,” Randall stated. “I am ready to continue Chair Nohe’s leading example of working across party lines to get people in the region home to their families faster.”

Randall has said one of the authority’s top priorities will be to see funding returned that the Virginia General Assembly stripped from the body to send to Metrorail. That will be supported, she told colleagues on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, by a letter signed by the chairmen and mayors of jurisdictions in the authority.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Northern Virginians and work with such fantastic leaders in the region,” Nohe stated. “Being a part of an entity that is focused on keeping the region moving and less time on roadways, has be extremely rewarding. I will always cherish my time with the authority, and I have no doubt Northern Virginia will be in capable hands with Chair Randall taking the helm.”

City of Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish will serve as vice chairman.

The first meeting of 2020 will convene on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. and will include a public input session on TransAction, the authority’s a long-range plan aimed at improving the regional transportation network in Northern Virginia.The authority board meets at its offices at 3040 Williams Drive, Suite 200 in Fairfax.

Loudoun Supervisor Ralph M. Buona (R-Ashburn) will continue his service on another regional body after his term ends at the end of the month He currently holds a seat on the GO Virginia Northern Virginia Council that is reserved for an elected official. He will complete the remaining two and a half years of his term by movig to a seat representing the business community and his other job—senior vice president of corporate business development for technology firm Telos Corporation. Fairfax County Supervisor John Foust will take the seat Buona formerly held.

The Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity in Each Region, or GO Virginia, was created by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council and the Council on Virginia’s Future to foster private-sector growth and job creation through state incentives for regional collaboration by business, education, and government.

