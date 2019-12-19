Students Hear from STEM Pioneers During Innovation Summit

Seventy-six high school students from 13 schools attended the STEMStart Innovation Summit on Dec. 7 at the Academies of Loudoun.

The program was organized by STEMStart, a nonprofit created by freshmen Nirav and Niyati Kottury with the goal of closing the STEM gap. The program included keynote addresses by Allwyn Corp. CEO Madhu Garlanka and NASA collaborator Dr. George Pantalos; a panel discussion with local STEM leaders; and an update on the challenges of artificial intelligence.

Student teams identified 52 ideas to address the factors contributing to the STEM gap, which will be used to develop future STEMStart Innovation Summit events and workshops.

Learn more at stemstart.org.