Sue Grubbs Heineman, 1937-2019

Sue Grubbs Heineman

“To love a person is to learn the song in their heart, and sing it to them after they have forgotten.” – Arne Garborg

July 14, 1937 – December 2, 2019. Daughter. Sister. Mom. Wife. Friend. Gran. Six words that inadequately define the 82 years of her life, but to us, were the most important ones. After a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease Sue passed away peacefully in her daughters’ home surrounded by family.

Sue was born in Reading, Pennsylvania to Doris Hall Grubbs and John Leo Grubbs. She was the baby sister of Jean Leigh Pugh. Sue is preceded in death by all three, as well as her husband, Stanley Bernard Heineman.

Survived by her loving family – daughters Peggy Sue Combs-Way (Richard) of San Diego, CA; Julie Garland (Lee) of Round Hill, VA; Cindy Marvel (Bill) of Pensacola, FL; Tracy Hayes (Ellen Schwartzberg) of Norfolk, VA; and grandchildren Tracy Combs, Jared Garland, Abel Garland, Seth Garland, Preston Marvel, and Robin Marvel – she will be remembered for her love of the beach; her kitties Smudge, Blackout, Chessie, and Smokey; her love of Scrabble; of completing challenging crossword puzzles; her caustic wit; the effortless love and soul-satisfying pleasure being “Gran” allowed her.

We wish to thank all of Sue’s caregivers throughout these last intense months.

A Celebration of Life is set for July 18, 2020, 11:00am – 4:00pm, in Round Hill, Virginia at the Round Hill Volunteer Fire Department where she served proudly as an administrative member of the Board of Directors for the last 24 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Round Hill Volunteer Fire Department would be sincerely appreciated. The mailing address is RHVFD, PO Box 8, Round Hill, VA 20142.