13 Join Master Gardener Ranks

Thirteen residents have completed training to join Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener program.

They completed the classroom training with more than 60 hours of instruction as well as 75 internship hours. Master gardeners are volunteer educators who encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices through sustainable landscape management, education and training.

The 2020 class is full, but those interested in the 2021 training session may register atloudouncountymastergardeners.org/become-a-master-gardener/.Theapplication process will begin in the spring.