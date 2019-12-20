A Community Celebration of Community News: Loudoun Now’s Rock & Roll Open House

top by the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg tonight forLoudoun Now’s Community Open House.

The Devine family is opening the doors to their venue on Friday, Dec. 20 to allow the newspaper to thank the readers and advertisers for their support over the past four years.

All are invited to meet the newspaper staff and mingle with neighbors, starting at 7 p.m.

Food will be provided by Lightfoot restaurant, Ford’s Fish Shack, Spanky’s Shenanigans and Savoir Fare.

Starting 8 p.m., the recently formed classic rock cover band CALGARY will perform. The band is a new side project for three of Loudoun’s favorite performers, with Gary Smallwood on guitar, Cal Everett on bass and Todd Wright on drums.

Admission is free, but there will be a collection of food items for Loudoun Hunger Relief.