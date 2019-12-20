County Leaders to Join Grand Chanukah Celebration on Sunday

Chabad Jewish Center of Loudoun County will hold a special community Menorah kindling ceremony to celebrate the Festival of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 22 in the plaza at One Loudoun.

Doors at 4 p.m. and the program begins at 5 p.m. near the the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at 20575 Easthampton Plaza in Ashburn.

Public dignitaries and community leaders, including Rep. Jennifer Wexton,will attend the ceremony and will assist in kindling the giant Menorah of Freedom.

Following the kindling, the program will feature Chanukah gifts and treats, live music, face painting, balloons and more.

Chanukah, a celebration for all time is highlighted by the kindling of the Menorah each night of the holiday.

“It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition” said Rabbi Chaim Cohen, director of the Chabad Jewish Center.“In ancient times our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem with the Menorah. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place.”

Chanukah also propagates the universal message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.

In its Chanukah outreach campaign, Chabad of Loudoun County and its communities join thousands of Chabad centers across the globe that are staging similar public displays of the Menorah and its symbolic lights.

For more information, contact Chabad of Loudoun County 571-310-3131.