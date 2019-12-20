Kid Brother Returns Home to Leesburg Stage on a Hot Streak

By Martin Bonica

Fresh off an East Coast tour, up-and-coming indie rock band Kid Brother returns home this month to play a headlining show at the Tally Ho Theatre in downtown Leesburg and then prepare for the release of their second album in January.

The five-piece band last played Tally Ho in June, delivering a high-energy set of aggressive, catchy tunes to a packed hall.

Kid Brother was created in 2016, initially as a collaboration between Baltimore transplant Christian Neonakis (guitar, vocals) and Sam Athanas (drums). They worked on a set of demos before adding guitarist Dylan Savopoulos. The band cycled through bassists before settling on Richard Smith (former guitarist of Milo in the Doldrums) in late 2017, and keyboardist and vocalist Piano Whitman (formerly of Juxt) joined the band after the departure of Lindsey Cook in early 2019.

The band started out playing bars, breweries, and “any place that would have us,” Neonakis recalls. Since then, the band has played as far west as Nashville, regularly appears at Union Stage, DC9, and the Black Cat in DC, and recently played their first international show at Sneaky Dee’s in Toronto.

Tours, like the one the band recently finished, are usually a collaborative effort. “If we’re playing outside of this area, we’ll usually be jumping on a tour with another band,” Neonakis said. “That’s how all bands do it. You either make the tour and other bands get on with you, or you hop on a tour with a band that’s bigger than you are.”

The entire band lives in Leesburg, and that has worked to Kid Brother’s benefit.

“Relative to the rest of Northern Virginia, Leesburg is a small town,” Smith said. “We have this small community that we’re really integrated with. When we play, there’s a hometown band playing a hometown venue. There isn’t a rush to sell pre-sale tickets and convince people to drive out of their heavy-traffic area.”

