Letter: David Dawson, Lovettsville

Editor: The renaming of the courthouse, if necessary, should not be done as a knee-jerk response to a national liberal movement to erase our history. I feel the old courthouse and grounds are perfect as they stand.

Charles Hamilton Houston, the proposed name is not logical. Mr. Houston was born and died in Washington, DC. His father was a well-known DC lawyer and grew up privileged. Mr. Houston had a wonderful career as dean of Howard University and head of the NAACP, as well as his legal career. Other than the George Crawford case at our beautiful courthouse, he has very little exposure in Loudoun.

This whole statue movement is just a cause trying to find a victim.

I feel like the commission looking for a name should look closely at the Crawford case in which Mr. Houston was the defense counsel. It was a brutal double murder of two Middleburg women, Agnes Isley and Mina Buckner and the murderer Crawford fled to Boston until the U.S. Supreme Court extradited him back to Loudoun. The victims are clearly Isley and Buckner. This is not a good choice to have this ugly murder case involved in the naming of a revered Loudoun building.

Surely, there must be so many great Loudoun County patriots who gave their lives for our country who can be celebrated at this site.

David Dawson, Lovettsville