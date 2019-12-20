Letter: Emily Ticknor, Aldie

Editor: I’m not sure Ken Dattillo took the time to read the text of House Resolution 5132, known as the “Gun Violence Prevention Through Financial Intelligence Act,” before writing his letter to the editor on new legislation proposed by Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.

This proposed legislation requires the already existing Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to issue an advisory on how“homegrown violent extremists and perpetrators of domestic terrorism procure firearms and firearm accessories for the purpose of carrying out “lone actor” or “lone wolf” acts of terror within the United States” and “the ways in which the United States firearms market is exploited to facilitate gun violence in the United States.”

Banks are already required by the Bank Secrecy Act to have programs to detect and report suspicious activity concerning money laundering, terrorist financing, or other criminal activities.

The purpose of the legislation is to look at how criminals are exploiting our loophole riddled gun laws and to keep us safer. That’s something reasonable people can get behind.

Emily Ticknor, Aldie