Two Charged with Embezzling from Loudoun-based Soccer Club

An Aldie couple has been charged with embezzling more than $50,000 from a Loudoun youth soccer club.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey J. Kern, 40, was hired by the Old Dominion Football Club as a coach for several travel teams. As part of his position, he had access to each team’s bank account. His wife, Berkeley C. Kern, 46, volunteered with the club and was an authorized user of one of the accounts.

Irregularities in the accounts were discovered by the club and led to an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office’s Financial Crimes Unit. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined the couple had used accounts on multiple occasions for personal use between 2015 and December 2018.

The couple turned themselves over to authorities on Thursday. Jeffrey Kern was charged with five counts of embezzlement and Berkeley Kern was charged with two counts of embezzlement.

They were both released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a bond.They were to be arraigned on the charges Friday morning in Loudoun County District Court.