Courthouse Construction Delayed

Loudoun County has delayed the beginning of construction on the new District Court building in Leesburg indefinitely.

The county had previously announced work would begin Jan. 6 when construction equipment was to begin moving onto the Semones parking lot, which will be closed for more than two years while the project is underway.

Instead, both it and the Church Street Parking Lot, which was also to be closed, will remain open until further notice, according to a Dec. 20 announcement. Free parking for visitors to the Loudoun County Courthouse is available in the Pennington Parking Garage, which is located off of Church Street NE, approximately two blocks from the courthouse.

According to county Public Affairs and Communications Officer Glen Barbour, the county government is working with the contractor to coordinate “a few final details.”

“Because the project is complex, it is prudent to delay issuing the notice to proceed with construction until the final details are in order, which helps to avoid potential delays after construction begins that could be time consuming and costly for the county,” Barbour wrote by email. “There is nothing unusual about a delay of this kind. We do not anticipate the delay in the start of construction to be significant.”

The delay is expected to last two weeks or longer, according to the county’s announcement.

The project involves renovating the current courthouse building and grounds, as well as building a new, 92,000-square-foot courthouse building at the current Church Street Parking Lot at the corner of Church Street and Edwards Ferry Road. Work is scheduled to wrap up in summer 2022.

For more information about the project, or to sign up to receive email and text updates, go toloudoun.gov/courts-expansion.