Leesburg Council to Hold Special Meeting to Discuss Microsoft Agreement

The Leesburg Town Council will hold a special meeting tonight to discuss a proposed non-disclosure agreement with Microsoft Corporation.

The Town Council first discussed signing the agreement at its Dec. 10 meeting, but held off on action to review the document prior to voting. The signing of such an agreement would preclude certain information from being released publicly via the Freedom of Information Act.

According to a staff report, Microsoft made the request, at least in part, to protect proprietary information related to its security systems included in its engineering and construction plans, as well as utility usage information.

Microsoft has proposed to construct a data center in the Compass Creek development that is eyed for inclusion in the town by way of an ongoing boundary line adjustment process between the town and Loudoun County. Last year the company purchased 332 acres—a majority of the land in the mixed-use development—from Peterson Companies for a reported $73 million.

Although the staff report on the non-disclosure agreement listed only one data center in the first phase of the project, an additional report lists up to four data centers in the project’s second phase.

In addition to the Microsoft campus, the 550-acre Compass Creek development includes the ION International Training Center and a new Walmart Supercenter. AtHome, a home decor store, has also purchased property there. The development is approved for the construction of 2.5 million square feet of office space, 550,000 square feet of retail development, 300,000 square feet of flex-industrial uses and a hotel. The Town Council is expected to review a rezoning and special exception applications that would allow four drive-through restaurants starting early next year.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the lower level conference room of Town Hall. The proposed agreement is available vialeesburgva.govunder Town Council agendas.

