Reward Offered in Round Hill Vandalism Cases

The Sheriff’s Office is investigation a rash of vandalism that occurred Friday night and early Saturday morning.

According to the report, several vehicles and homes were struck by BB pellets. Also, several mailboxes were knocked off their posts and destroyed. Damage was reported at homes on Chestnut Overlook Drive, Longstreet Avenue, Irish Corner Road, Collington Drive, Piggot Bottom Road, Evening Star Drive, West Loudoun Street, St. James Drive and Bighorn Court.

Residents in the area are asked to review home surveillance footage for suspicious individuals and to contact Detective Ortutay at 571-258-3375 with any information regarding the case.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. Callers who provide information to Loudoun Crime Solvers that leads to an arrest and indictment could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.