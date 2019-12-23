State Democrats Set Primary Ballot

It’s likely that some will have been pushed off the campaign trail by then, but 14 Democratic presidential candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot in the party’s March 3 primary.

Last week, the State Board of Elections held a random drawing to determine the order the names will be listed. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker took the top billing, while former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be on the bottom.

Here’s the complete candidate listing in order:

Cory Booker

Julian Castro

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Michael Bennett

Joe Biden

Amy Klobuchar

Tulsi Gabbard

Deval Patrick

Pete Buttigieg

Andrew Yang

Tom Steyer

Michael Bloomberg