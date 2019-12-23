State Democrats Set Primary Ballot
It’s likely that some will have been pushed off the campaign trail by then, but 14 Democratic presidential candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot in the party’s March 3 primary.
Last week, the State Board of Elections held a random drawing to determine the order the names will be listed. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker took the top billing, while former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be on the bottom.
Here’s the complete candidate listing in order:
Cory Booker
Julian Castro
Bernie Sanders
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
Michael Bennett
Joe Biden
Amy Klobuchar
Tulsi Gabbard
Deval Patrick
Pete Buttigieg
Andrew Yang
Tom Steyer
Michael Bloomberg
One thought on “State Democrats Set Primary Ballot”
Can’t wait to vote for Tulsi!