Leesburg Lingerie Shop Headed Out of Town

After almost nine years at the center of Leesburg’s historic district, the Le Tache lingerie and adult shop is closing.

According to the company website, the store will close Dec. 31, after losing its lease. A sign on the store window asks customers to patronize its nearest store on Davenport Drive in Sterling. Including the Leesburg shop, Le Tache has seven locations throughout Northern Virginia, as well as two sister stores, MVC Couples Boutique.

In addition to lingerie, the store sells a variety of adult items, and has also begun selling CBD products.

Early on in its arrival on the corner of King and Market streets, the shop’s window displays, which feature mannequins modeling the store’s lingerie offerings, raised the ire of some community members. Those concerns on occasion were voiced at Town Council meetings, with some elected officials even questioning whether the window displays violated any town ordinances for obscenity. Council members also considered whether zoning regulations for adult venues should be created, but never moved forward on that front.

Property owner Don Devine said he terminated the 10-year lease a year early, but called it a friendly and mutually agreeable termination with the Le Tache owner aware of his plans. He said he is working on a lease with a new tenant who is interested in the space but declined to provide further details.

The shop opened in downtown Leesburg in January 2011.

