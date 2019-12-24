Leesburg Man Charged with DWI after Crashing into Berryville Hardware Store

Berryville Police have charged a 25-year-old Leesburg man with DWI and destruction of property after he drove his pickup into the town’s True Value Hardware store early Sunday morning.

According to the report, the incident happened at 1:16 a.m. Dec. 22, when Joel R. Bretzin crashed his 2016 Ford F-150 into the side the store at 600 E. Main St.

Bretzin, who was alone in the truck, was not injured.

The store remained closed Monday as inspectors assessed the structural damage.