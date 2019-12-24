Lovettsville Pushes for Teen Center

While Loudoun features dozens of county-run programs for toddlers and senior citizens, there aren’t that many teen-specific places where teenagers can go to hang out with their friends. That’s why the Town of Lovettsville is pushing to bring its hundreds of teens together under one roof at the Lovettsville Library.

Tiffany Dunlap, the Catoctin District representative for the county’s Advisory Commission on Youth and a mother of four teenagers, proposed the idea last year. She said Lovettsville needed a teen center because the more than 1,200 youth aged 10-19 living within the 20180 ZIP code don’t have anywhere structured to go and frequently turn to their phones and other electronic devices to fight boredom. Dunlap said there aren’t any library-run teen programs in western Loudoun, even though that part of the county is home to about 8,000 10-to-19-year-olds.

She said the idea is to bring a Friday-night program to the Lovettsville Library, similar to that offered at the Cascades Library, which attracts up to200 teens each Friday night.

Dunlap said the Lovettsville Library could open its back room up to the teens, giving them a space to hang out with each other in a safe environment, eat pizza provided by the library and checkout board games and gaming systems like PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

She said that most of the teens she’s talked with were excited to have those gaming consoles at their disposal. “I think a lot of the teens would find this a good place to utilize,” she said.

A teen center in Lovettsville would build on an informal program the Lovettsville Library already has in place, in which teens come together for tabletop gaming each week. Dunlap said 10-15 teens regularly attend those events.

The Lovettsville Library’s back room could be the home of a teen center toward the start of the 2020-2021 school year. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Dunlap said that, aside from wanting to provide western Loudoun teens with a safe and fun place to hang out with their friends, the drive to get a teen center in Lovettsville is intended to combat two statistics—the suicide rate and higher-than-average screen time among Loudoun teens.

According to the advisory commission’s 2019 Loudoun Youth Update, youth in Loudoun use their smartphones for an average of 7.5 hours each day, which is 50 percent more time daily than the national 5-hour average for screen time.The update links phone and social media access to increased depression, anxiety and, in some cases, suicide.

It cites a 2018 study published in theJournal of Social and Clinical Psychologythat looked into such effects on143 undergraduates at the University of Pennsylvania. Some students were randomly assigned to limit their Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat use to 10 minutes per platform, per day. Compared with a control group that did not limit its social media time, the students who limited their social media use showed significant reductions in loneliness and depression throughout the course of three weeks.

In a 2017 study published inClinical Psychological Science,depressive symptoms, suicide attempts and thoughts, and suicide rates among U.S. adolescents in grades eight to 12, and those aged 13-18, increased from 2010-2015. It found that adolescents who spent more time on social media and smartphones were more likely to report mental health issues.It found thatadolescents who used electronic devices for at least three hours each day were 34 percent more likely toattemptsuicide or have a suicidal thoughtthan those who used devices for at most two hours each day. That number increased to 48 percent for adolescents using electronic devices for at least five hours daily.

Back in Loudoun, the United Health Foundation reports teen suicides in virginia to be at an all-time high—at nearly 10 suicides per 100,000 teens ages 15-19, as compared with less than nine per 100,000 two years ago.

Dunlap said a teen center in Lovettsville would give more teens an outlet to interact face-to-face with their peers, rather than through social media. “I think that alone could be huge,” she said.

In addition to wanting to promote mental health and fun in a safe environment,a teen center in the western portion of the county could be warranted when looking at the county’s overall teen population.

In eastern Loudoun’s 14 ZIP codes, less than 15 percent of the overall population is made up of 10-19-year-olds, according to the United States Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey.

Meanwhile, the Census documented that 18 percent of the western Loudoun population is made up of residents in that age range, with 1,222 of them living in the 20180 ZIP code. Just within the Lovettsville town limits, there are about 400 10-19-year-olds, or 20 percent of the town’s overall population.

Dunlap said a teen center program in Lovettsville would require minimal funding from the library, mainly to pay two staff members to supervise the program. She said theAdvisory Commission on Youth and the Coalition of Loudoun Towns—thenon-legislative group comprised of Loudoun’s seven mayors—are working to gain support from the Board of Supervisors to place funding for the program in the county’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

“We just need them to find a place in the budget for it,” Dunlap said.

County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said she would support funding for the creation of a Lovettsville teen center if it’s in the county’s base budget. She mentioned that she was shocked to see how many teens participate in the Cascades Library’s Friday-night program.

“We need a companion in western Loudoun County,” she said.

But Pete O’Brien, Loudoun County Public Library’s communications division manager, said the library system has not been involved in the effort to bring a teen center to Lovettsville and that the department did not request the county to include funding for one in next year’s budget. He added that in Fiscal Year 2019, the system offered 1,595 teen programs across its nine branches.

Dunlap said that if the Board of Supervisors does include funding in next year’s budget for a Lovettsville Teen Center, she’s hoping to get the program up and running before the start of the next school year in late August..

After that, Dunlap said the teen center could move over to the new Lovettsville Community Center, which is scheduled to open in 2022. She’s also hoping the county will consider funding the creation of teen centers in the Purcellville and Middleburg libraries in future years.

The Purcellville Teen Center, a privately funded service, has operated in the Bush Tabernacle for more than a decade, aside from a 10-month hiatus in 2018.

