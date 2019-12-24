Luck Companies Rank High for Employee Engagement

Luck Companies, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated producer of crushed stone and aggregates, has been ranked as one of the top three most engaged places to work in the United States.

The recognition came as part of the Korn Ferry annual Employee Engagement Awards. This is the second consecutive year that Luck Companies earned the distinction.

“This prestigious award recognizes companies that have built superior levels of engagement and work environments in which team members can thrive and want to contribute,” said Charlie Luck, president and CEO of Luck Companies.

Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, conducts an annual study of more than three million respondents from more than 500 companies in more than 60 countries. The winners are chosen based on the largest percentage of employees who “strongly agreed” or “agreed” with the statements: I feel proud to work for the company, and I would recommend the company as a good place to work.

Luck Companies was selected as a winner in the Small Business category in the U.S.

“This success is directly related to all of our leaders remaining committed to keeping our associates engaged and active in our culture. Administering an associate engagement survey each year keeps us accountable; we’re always looking to raise the bar,” said Mark Barth, Luck’s chief talent officer.

Barth said the overall survey response rate was 97 percent in 2019, compared to 95 percent in 2018. Also, associates at Luck Companies gave the company a 91.6 percent rating in overall engagement, enablement and values, up from 91 percent in 2018.

The company owns two quarry and stone crushing operations in Loudoun County.