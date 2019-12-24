New Year, New Proffer Rules for Leesburg

It’s going to get a lot easier for the Leesburg Town Council to negotiate proffers on residential rezonings starting in 2020.

The Town Council recently passed amendments to its Zoning Ordinance and Town Plan that will repeal much of the proffer prohibitions the council put in place following stricter regulations passed by the General Assembly in 2016. Those regulations were loosened significantly by state representatives this year, giving localities more leeway in negotiating proffers.

The ordinance changes, however, do not take effect immediately. They won’t take effective until a small area plan for the town’s Eastern Gateway District is adopted.

Currently, the council is still operating under the proffer rules put in place two years ago, which prohibit the negotiating of contributions from developers on any residential rezoning application, except for those within the Crescent Design District. The 2016 General Assembly action allowed a locality to exclude areas from the proffer rules where development is guided within specific small area plans. Otherwise, any proffer needs to be “specifically attributable” to resolve the impacts of a development application, and opens the door to legal challenge as developers are able to challenge the reasonableness of a proffer even if it was voluntarily submitted.

Once the Eastern Gateway plan is adopted, however, the town may revert back to its old way of doing business, with the ability to accept proffers on rezoning applications that fall anywhere in town.

Town Attorney Barbara Notar explained the reasoning for waiting for the small area plan adoption.

“Staff advised that even with the amendments that occurred in 2019, there would still be circumstances where the town could violate the statute,” she said. “And with the Eastern Gateway District becoming a small area plan, once that’s enacted, there would be a portion of the town where [the proffer rule changes] would not have any effect at all.”

The Town Council is expected to continue its review of the Eastern Gateway plan—which will guide development in the East Market Street corridor east of the Leesburg Bypass—early in the year. A major bone of contention has been the design rules proposed in the document.



