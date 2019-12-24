School Board Offers Advice for New Members

The Loudoun County School Board will have a significantly different makeup when it next convenes for its organizational meeting Jan. 6. Seven members—with a combined 41 years of experience—will not be returning.

During their final meeting Dec. 17, they reflected on their successes and offered advice to the incoming members, who watched the meeting while sitting together at the back of the board room.

They highlighted their efforts to reduce class sizes, increase pay for teachers and other division employees, expand dual enrollment opportunities, open the Academies of Loudoun, expand mental health services, improve school safety, and work to improve inclusiveness and equity, among other priorities.

They also talked about the personal sacrifices of their service, with responsibilities that kept them away from their own families and difficult decisions that sometimes resulted in public criticism. Through it all, they expressed pride about the way they were able to work together.

Eric Hornberger (Ashburn) is among the experienced leaders who won’t be back in 2020. He lost his bid for a third term in November’s election.

“One of my greatest pleasures and greatest priorities in serving on the School Board has been our ability to work together and to be professionals with each other. … I believe that the rest of the state and the nation should take a look. We can disagree and we can wrestle through issues that are controversial everywhere … but we can still treat each other with respect, and we can walk off this dais and we can laugh, we can drive in the car together, we can have food together and I think that is critical.”

He offered incoming members a piece of advice he received as a new member eight years ago.

“It’s a great system; don’t mess it up. Make it better than how you found it,” Hornberger said. “I believe every one of us has done that and we have a lot to be proud of.”

Jill Turgeon (Blue Ridge) did not seek re-election after serving two terms. She’s winding down a 20-year relationship with Loudoun schools, starting as a parent with children enrolled, then as the wife of a teacher and then as a teacher herself before running for a board seat.

She said the board members worked together well despite differences in their political leanings.

“Really it is about relationships. We’ve done a lot of really great work as board members,” she said, adding that while observers might have thought that board members didn’t like each other, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

She was among the members who thanked her family for their support and understanding about the many nights spent away from home at meetings. She included in her thanks her husband, Bill, who died in October after a year-long battle with cancer.

Joy Maloney (Broad Run) said she had the same mixed emotions in choosing not to seek re-election as she often experienced during her four-year term. She said she especially was proud of her work to promote equity and school safety.

“A lot of people tell me this is a thankless job. I always make it a point to tell them that isn’t true. I get thanked often,” Maloney said. “What surprised me the most when I started on the board was that they thanked me even though I was on the losing side of an issue. They’d thank me for representing their beliefs from the dais, so it is not thankless.”

Beth Huck (At Large) acknowledged that her work on the board has had a big impact on her family, saying there were times when she and her husband could go for whole weeks without seeing each other awake.

“I hope you feel as though I have listened,” she said.

“If you take anything away from my tenure as a school board member, I hope that it is that you choose kindness and that you lead with love—the love of others, the passion for a particular issue or subject, the love of the county and community where you live,” Huck said. “Make sure your words are genuine. That they have purpose. That they are truthful. And that that they have the intent to bring forth understanding,”

Debbie Rose (Algonkian) had this advice for the incoming members: “Listen to your stakeholders. Focus on the best interests of the students and be prepared to grow in what is really a service to your community. It’s not about you or your accomplishments; it is about how your service benefits the community.”

Chris Croll (Catoctin) served a year on the board, after being selected by board members to fill a vacant seat. She was credited by her colleagues with quickly jumping in and making a difference.

“Eleven thousand people make up this division in terms of staff and they are very hard working, dedicated professionals—and, by the way, probably compensated a third of what they would make in industry, that’s a true fact—they do it because they love it and they love our kids. And they know the work they do truly does empower our children and our community’s children and make meaningful contributions to the world every day,” Croll said.

Tom Marshall (Leesburg) is retiring after serving two non-consecutive terms. He drew laughter with the remarks he made in describing each of his collogues with a single word or phrase: Boy Scout (Chairman Jeffrey Morse), Breath of Fresh Air (Croll), Wizard (Hornberger),Ms. Congeniality (Huck), A Kind Older Sister (Vice Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan), The Politician (Turgeon), Inscrutable (Maloney), and Impenetrable (Rose).

Sheridan (Sterling) said she was grateful for the opportunity to continue providing a voice to often voiceless members of the community and looked forward to working with the new board members.

Morse (Dulles), who ran unopposed for his third term, also thanked Sterling District voters for re-electing Sheridan, so he would not be the lone veteran on the next board. He told the members elect that the work can be difficult and all consuming. “It is a lot of work and it can fill your day every single day,” he said.

He also acknowledged they worked hard to win the election.

“It is not easy to get into the positions that you’re in now,” he said, adding a warning that the board seats they fought to occupy may appear more comfortable than those provided for audience members at meetings, but they are “hotter at times.”

The new board will convene Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. for a swearing-in ceremony, to be followed by its organizational meeting. Three days later, Superintendent Eric Williams will present his proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.