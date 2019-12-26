Business Trade Name Process Changing

One of the key steps in starting a business in Loudoun County will be changing in 2020.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, new Loudoun businesses must register their fictitious business or trade name with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. The Loudoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court will no longer accept new certificates of assumed or fictitious names. The change is the result of General Assembly action. The clerk’s office will continue to accept fillings for cancellations of certificates if the original certificate was filed in Loudoun County.

“My staff and I have enjoyed working with residents who launched a business in Loudoun and assisting them with the filing of their business name applications,” stated Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary M. Clemens.“I fully expect that the Virginia State Corporation Commission will offer the same level of service that my office has offered Loudoun residents.”

More information about fictitious names and the legal process for businesses is posted on theState Corporation Commission websiteat scc.virginia.gov.