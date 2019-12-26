Funding for Leesburg’s Remote Tower Included in Federal Funding Bill

A funding package that could benefit Leesburg Airport’s remote tower program has been signed into law by President Donald J. Trump.

Following passage in both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, the funding bill includes $7 million for the Federal Aviation Administration to continue its remote tower program at smaller airports, including Leesburg Executive Airport.

The Leesburg Airport remote tower came about through a partnership with the town, Saab Sensis Corporation, the Virginia SATS Lab, and the FAA Office of NextGen. The first airport in the nation to use the technology, the remote tower system places cameras and other equipment all around the airport. But rather than construct an actual tower, air traffic controllers can work in any space, even off airport property. This spring, the Town Council inked an agreement with Loudoun County to move the remote tower off airport property into a larger space in a county-owned building along Miller Drive.

A camera array atop the Stanley F. Caulkins Terminal at Leesburg Executive Airport is part of an experimental system town leaders will help establish a control tower operation there. [Douglas Graham/Loudoun Now]

Virginia’s two senators, Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who sponsored the amendment, praised the funding package’s progress.

“We’re pleased to support Leesburg Airport as it fully implements this exciting remote tower technology—the first of its kind in the nation—to improve safety and efficiency at this growing airport while supporting the regional economy,” they said in a statement.