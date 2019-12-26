Loudoun School Board Seeks to Lead Market in Teacher Pay

The School Board last week refined its strategic goal regarding teacher pay in hopes of providing educators with the highest average salary levels in the region.

The new policy states, “LCPS will adopt a teacher salary schedule with the highest starting salary among local comparators, median salaries that are 5.0% higher than market average, and consistent step increases.” The school division uses Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William as its comparative jurisdictions.

It is the latest tweak to the compensation plan, which also has been changed in recent years to give teachers higher pay earlier in their careers and to address mid-career pay bands that had been lower than neighboring districts.

Implementing the policy will be up to the next School Board, which will begin the FY 2021 budget review Jan. 6.