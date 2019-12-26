Profiles of Loudoun: Children Are Physically and Mentally Harmed by Poverty

The financial damage our economy suffers when it loses functioning members to economic instability pales in comparison to the damage this instability can inflict on an individual’s mental and physical health. This is especially true for children, who find themselves unable to contribute. In the most affluent county in the United States, no child should suffer from anxiety about facing homelessness or wishing they could work to combat their family’s poverty.

Four thousand children in Loudoun County live below the poverty line. One primary impact is to the child’s physical health, as they often go without meals and suffer from malnutrition. The other primary impact is to the child’s mental health, as they find themselves trapped by a lack of opportunity and an inability to focus on school because of more life-threatening concerns. Beyond these 4,000 children living in poverty next door to us, another 26,000 children in Loudoun live below the ALICE Survival Budget threshold.

Federal poverty lines were established in 1974 and fail to tell the full story of the impact poverty has on our children. Data generated using “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed” (ALICE) calculations, on the other hand, better reflects the magnitude of need and vulnerability among our neighbors. The ALICE Survival and Stability Budget thresholds should become Loudoun County’s standard measure of financial insecurity and stability, according to the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties is a nonprofit organization that joins with about 30 community foundations in Virginia and 700 across the U.S. to advance philanthropy in the region. It recently compiled a ground-breaking report, Profiles of Loudoun: The Numbers behind the Faces of Loudoun. Download the full report at CommunityFoundationLF.org/Profiles and learn more about the foundation at CommunityFoundationLF.org.